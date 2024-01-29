Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $139,000 Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,474,000 after buying an additional 2,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,012,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 48.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,101,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,794,000 after buying an additional 360,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $15.15 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 10.03. The company has a market cap of $589.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SILK

About Silk Road Medical

(Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.