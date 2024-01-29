Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $148,000 Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 2.12. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $881.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.19 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

