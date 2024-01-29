Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $149,000 Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stem were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Stem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stem by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 11.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stem by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Stem by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.76.

NYSE STEM opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $489.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $11.36.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

