Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 44,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $358,191.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $67,516.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,718 shares of company stock worth $2,227,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.16. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

