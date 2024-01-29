Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $69.21 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCRI

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.