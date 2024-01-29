Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $115,000 in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 820,223 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of CABA opened at $22.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $954.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Insider Activity at Cabaletta Bio

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $240,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

