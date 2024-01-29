Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $137,000 in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Powell Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,036,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL opened at $76.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $97.63.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $208.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

