10,082 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Encore Wire as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE stock opened at $221.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.56. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.20 and a fifty-two week high of $223.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Encore Wire

Encore Wire Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.