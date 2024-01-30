1,440 Shares in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $153.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $153.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.27.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

