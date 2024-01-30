1,857,745 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,857,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,304,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Kenvue as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

