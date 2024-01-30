2,452 Shares in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $709,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPHR opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $4.29. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

SPHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

