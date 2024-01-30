35,880 Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 182,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

