3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $100.26. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

