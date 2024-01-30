5,191 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,191 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Trex during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 120.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Trex by 6,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trex

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.