89bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,603 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 536% compared to the typical volume of 881 call options.

89bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. 89bio’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 89bio

Institutional Trading of 89bio

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 89bio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in 89bio by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 89bio by 349.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in 89bio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.