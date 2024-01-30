A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $654.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.79). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 73,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

