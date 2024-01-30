Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 603,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $36,199.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

ABEO opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABEO

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.