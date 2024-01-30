abrdn plc Acquires 29,975 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.28% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $32,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,261,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth $384,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $6,549,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,633,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,300,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ELS opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.73.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.
