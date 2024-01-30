abrdn plc Acquires 51,926 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.44% of Boston Properties worth $40,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 175,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after buying an additional 74,980 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 318.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

