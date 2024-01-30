abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.34% of Deckers Outdoor worth $45,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE DECK opened at $774.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $696.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $775.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $705.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.