abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $32,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 53,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,108,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 97,228 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Micron Technology by 9.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Micron Technology by 222.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,984,131 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

