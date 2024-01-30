abrdn plc Buys 24,525 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $39,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,378 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,325. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

