abrdn plc Buys 3,049 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $35,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $177.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.