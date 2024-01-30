abrdn plc Buys 52,199 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Workday worth $34,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Workday by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Workday by 4,270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Workday by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 2.8 %

Workday stock opened at $296.73 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.29 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,236.38, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.99.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.