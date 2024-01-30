abrdn plc Buys 91,100 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.57% of MSA Safety worth $35,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MSA Safety by 42.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA opened at $167.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.22 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $185.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

