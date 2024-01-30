abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,449 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $38,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

EL stock opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.76. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

