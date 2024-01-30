abrdn plc Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,079 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $39,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in FedEx by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 287.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 178.9% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $247.92 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $183.59 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.23 and a 200-day moving average of $255.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

