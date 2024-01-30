abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,465 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $37,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
