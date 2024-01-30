abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.25% of Carlisle Companies worth $31,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CSL opened at $313.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.90.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.66%.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

