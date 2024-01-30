abrdn plc Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,302 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.14% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $45,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 718,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after buying an additional 57,999 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 394,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 95,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 176,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BK opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $55.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

