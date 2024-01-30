abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.14% of Newmont worth $42,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $54.77.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $1,075,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

