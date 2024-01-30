abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $41,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 67,821 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $193.18 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $193.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

