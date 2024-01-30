abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.34% of LKQ worth $44,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,018,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LKQ by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 233,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.21. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

