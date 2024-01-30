abrdn plc Has $29.55 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,030 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.21% of Pool worth $29,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool stock opened at $383.43 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

