abrdn plc Has $30.30 Million Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

abrdn plc cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,639 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.51% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $30,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,095,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after purchasing an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Shares of ELF opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

