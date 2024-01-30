abrdn plc Has $32.56 Million Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,549 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.97% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $32,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 131,960 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $7,335,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,016.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,784 shares of company stock valued at $33,788,510 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.51.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

