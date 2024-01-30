abrdn plc Has $33.68 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,170 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,089,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,420,000 after buying an additional 10,382,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

