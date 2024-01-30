abrdn plc Has $37.36 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,203 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,296 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.22% of First Solar worth $37,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

