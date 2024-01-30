abrdn plc Has $38.26 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $147,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,553.88 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,331.23 and a 12-month high of $3,669.66. The company has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,399.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,159.78.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

