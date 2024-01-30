abrdn plc Has $38.50 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,161 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.32% of Owens Corning worth $38,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $152.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.50. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile



Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

