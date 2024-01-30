abrdn plc Has $39.46 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,713 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.19% of Genuine Parts worth $39,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GPC opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

