abrdn plc Has $40.61 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,137 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.74% of Workiva worth $40,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,347,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,850,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 992,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,855,000 after acquiring an additional 301,835 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,796 shares of company stock valued at $704,370. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WK opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.64. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

