abrdn plc Has $41.35 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,853 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.30% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $41,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.32 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

