abrdn plc Has $41.89 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250,019 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $41,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.