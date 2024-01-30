abrdn plc Has $43.36 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,293 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.20% of STERIS worth $43,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STE. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.60.

Shares of STE opened at $216.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.69. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

