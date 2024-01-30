abrdn plc Has $44.91 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.12% of Travelers Companies worth $44,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,108 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,794 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $211.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.52. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $215.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.