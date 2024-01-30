abrdn plc Has $47.57 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,734 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,627 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.31% of Best Buy worth $47,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

