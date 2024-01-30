abrdn plc Lowers Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

abrdn plc reduced its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,687 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 1.00% of WNS worth $32,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WNS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 18.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,988,000 after purchasing an additional 279,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WNS by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,872,000 after purchasing an additional 586,694 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in WNS by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. WNS has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $94.96.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

