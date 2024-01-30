abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,219,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,007 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.50% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $40,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

