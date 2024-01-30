abrdn plc Purchases 153,243 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,008,273 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.21% of Regions Financial worth $34,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 162.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $56,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $56,040,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

